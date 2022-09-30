Shore House in Long Branch

There are so many groups in Monmouth and Ocean Counties that offer help to people in need.

We here at 90 point five feel it’s important to let our listeners know about them. Long Branch-base Shore House, an Accredited Clubhouse, is a unique recovery program offering meaningful social, educational and employment opportunities to restore hope, independence and self-worth for people living with mental illness.? Their vision is for all people living with a mental illness to have access to the opportunities they need to be happy, confident, productive members of their community, living with hope and a sense of belonging and purpose.

Next week is Mental Health Awareness Week. To find out more about that, the Club House Model, and upcoming event including their “Rock the House” at Whitechapel Projects:

