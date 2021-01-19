Single-car crash kills 2 NJ men, both 20, prosecutors say

MANALAPAN, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a single-car crash in New Jersey claimed the lives of two 20-year-old men over the weekend. The Monmouth County prosecutor’s office said the Spotswood men were driving north on Route 9 on Saturday night when the car hit a curb, a utility pole and and a guardrail, ending up in a wooded area. Manalapan Township police responded to the scene at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Prosecutors said 20-year-old Justin Rochford was pronounced dead at the scene and 20-year-old Jonathan Ramirez was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.