Six Flags Great Adventure Announces the Addition of Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience

For the first time in the park’s history, Six Flags Great Adventure will let visitors drive through the park. They are calling it “Holiday in the Park” to feature a million lights, seasonal music, and an overall holiday theme across the Jackson location. The drive through experience will be open on weekday nights from November 30th through December 17th while coasters, fire pits, and holiday treats will be available on the weekends.

Great Adventure President John Winkler said, “We are proud to debut another way for our guests to safely celebrate the holidays with this unprecedented, magical event.”

Highlights of the new Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience include: