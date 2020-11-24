Six Flags Great Adventure Announces the Addition of Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience
For the first time in the park’s history, Six Flags Great Adventure will let visitors drive through the park. They are calling it “Holiday in the Park” to feature a million lights, seasonal music, and an overall holiday theme across the Jackson location. The drive through experience will be open on weekday nights from November 30th through December 17th while coasters, fire pits, and holiday treats will be available on the weekends.
Great Adventure President John Winkler said, “We are proud to debut another way for our guests to safely celebrate the holidays with this unprecedented, magical event.”
Highlights of the new Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience include:
Jolly Jamboree: The journey begins inthis new section for 2020 which features live entertainment, twinkling trees, and a red sky pathway;
Holiday Heroes: Patriotic colors and projected stars signify the start of Holiday Heroes, a section home to some of the most iconic, hero-themed thrill rides. Guest cross the Metropolis-Narrows Bridge adorned with shimmering garland, and pass a dazzling and bold red, white and blue-wrapped tree;
Holiday Memories: Traditional red, white and green décor evokes the warm memories of the holidays in this charming section featuring a glistening tree, festive wreaths, and glowing mistletoe balls swinging gently from the trees above;
North Pole: This section transforms into a kaleidoscope of color with Santa’s House – completely engulfed in lights – anchoring the center while two massive nutcrackers stand guard outside, and dancing lights travel around the Bumper Cars pavilion;
Polar Point: Guests pass the 15-story Big Wheel, illuminated in lavender, to enter a world of brilliant, ice-blue trees offering the illusion of falling snow;
A Main Street Christmas: Located in the heart of the park, this Main Street reminiscent of a colonial Christmas is home to a spectacular, five-story, LED tree and gently-falling snow;
Gingerbread Junction: This feast for the eyes features the Carousel pavilion’s exciting light show, peppermint swirl-wrapped trees, and giant, peppermint light projections;
Poinsettia Peak: The section is awash in bold red tones with a beautiful tree comprised of poinsettias. Poinsettia projection lights and Skull Mountain, illuminated in red, complete this area;
Holly Jolly Christmas: Guests will feel the chill as they pass Polar Point on their way toward THE JOKER, where Holly Jolly Christmas offers traditional red and green decor and a massive Santa inflatable;
Joy to the World: Next, the warm, yellow glow of wrapped trees frame tranquil luminaries highlighting religious holidays from around the world along the still, moonlit Great Lake. Then, guests will journey over massive snowflake light projections under dramatically illuminated trees and continue through the dazzling Twinkle Tunnel;
Snowman City: Standing tall – extremely tall — the jolly, three-story inflatable snowman known as Stewey welcomes guests to Snowman City, punctuated by bright white lights and shimmering tinsel; and
Deck the Halls: The journey draws to a close in the Boardwalk section as guests pass iconic roller coasters, larger-than-life illuminated presents, and twinkling, oversized tree trimmings.