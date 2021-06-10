Small earthquake hits south New Jersey; no damage, injuries

TUCKERTON, N.J. (AP) — There’s no reports of damage or injuries after a small earthquake occurred in southern New Jersey. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 2.4 magnitude quake occurred just before 8 a.m. Wednesday near Tuckerton in southern Ocean County. Officials say it had a depth of about three miles and light shaking was felt. Roughly 100 people reported feeling the earthquake, with most of the reports coming from nearby Little Egg Harbor Township. The earthquake is the first one reported in New Jersey in more than six months.