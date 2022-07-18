Small plane crashes near NJ airport, killing pilot, 22

GREEN CREEK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane crashed into a field near an airport in southern New Jersey, killing the pilot. The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Piper PA-12 went down shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Green Creek near Paramount Air Airport. Middle Township police said the pilot, 22-year-old Thomas Gibson of Ocean City, was pronounced dead at the scene. The FAA said he was the only person on the aircraft. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.