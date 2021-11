Some Central NJ Towns Make The Grade in the Municipal Equality Index

Some local towns scored well in this year’s Municipal Equality Index. Asbury Park, Ocean Grove, Princeton, and New Brunswick were rated highly by the Equality Federation a group that advocates for LGBTQ+ organizations.

The index rated towns based on a 100 point scale, with New Brunswick getting the national average, 67. Asbury Park rated 84, Ocean Grove 89, and Princeton scored 100.

The scores are set up to help residents learn how inclusive their city’s laws and policies are of LGBTQ+ people