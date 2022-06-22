Southern NJ forest fire is mostly contained; no injuries

A forest fire burning in southern New Jersey was 85% contained as of midday Tuesday, and firefighters were confident it would not spread beyond perimeter lines they had created. Authorities say the fire in Wharton State Forest is believed to have been caused by an illegal, unattended campfire in the woods. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says the blaze had burned 13,500 of the 15,175-acre containment area. No one was injured and none of the 18 structures threatened was actually damaged. The blaze broke out at 10 a.m. Sunday and quickly spread to areas in Burlington and Atlantic counties.