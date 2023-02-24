Special People United to Ride (SPUR)

Working with the Monmouth County Park System, Special People United to Ride or SPUR, is a non-profit organization that provides individuals with disabilities the opportunity to achieve personal goals through therapeutic horsemanship.

The Park System’s Sunnyside Equestrian Center provides a safe place for students to enjoy the freedom of riding and handling a horse.

With roots dating back to the early 1970’s, the therapeutic riding program continues to grow today. Students from the age of four through adulthood enjoy the many benefits of therapeutic horsemanship. Instructors and students work together in SPUR lessons to attain desired physical, cognitive, and/or emotional goals using a variety of Equine Assisted Activities and Therapies. Children and adults with disabilities begin with a leader and sidewalker in addition to the instructor. Each SPUR lesson is tailored to the individual’s own physical and emotional needs.

Find out more HERE