Spending in NJ gov race about even, but Murphy banks more

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s Republican candidate for governor Jack Ciattarelli has nearly matched incumbent Democrat Phil Murphy’s spending in the election so far. That’s according to new figures out Monday from the Election Law Enforcement Commission. Ciattarelli has spent about $12.4 million so far with Murphy expending nearly $12.6 million. Murphy has $3.5 million cash on hand compared with nearly $700,000 for Ciattarelli. That’s about five times more for Murphy as the candidates enter the final week of campaigning. Between the June primary and Oct. 19, the governor has also brought in more than $16 million compared with $13.1 million for Ciattarelli.