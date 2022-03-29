Spring Job Fair set for April 6 Monmouth County helps connect employers to potential employees

LINCROFT, NJ – The Monmouth County Spring Job Fair will take place on Wednesday, April 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brookdale Community College’s Robert J. Collins Arena. The fair will take place on the bottom floor of the Arena with parking available in Lot 7.

“The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is pleased to partner with the Division of Workforce Development to provide this free opportunity for County residents to find a new job or pursue a new career,” said Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Division of Workforce Development. “Employers throughout the County and surrounding areas will be searching for hardworking, qualified applicants to fill available positions in a variety of fields including finance, education, telecommunications, computer science and everything in between.”

More than 85 local companies have made arrangements to participate. A full list of participating businesses will be posted as the event get closer on www.WorkInMonmouth.com.

“We are seeing ‘Help Wanted’ signs across the County and events like this help connect employers with employees to fill those job openings,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The County is here to help those who are joining or rejoining the labor force through the Division of Workforce Development’s wide variety of programs to put businesses and job seekers in a position to succeed.”

The 2022 Monmouth County Spring Job Fair is a partnership of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, Monmouth County Workforce Development Board, Monmouth County Division of Workforce Development, New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Monmouth-Ocean Development Council and Brookdale Community College.

“If you are a job seeker who is unable to attend this job fair, you can find an array of career services through the County’s American Job Centers,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Kiley. “The American Job Centers, which are located in Eatontown and Neptune, provide resources like career counseling and resume instruction for people looking to find new employment.”

Employers interested in more information should call 732-683-8850 ext. 3711 or email the job fair coordinator at Christine.Dykeman@dol.nj.gov.