Spring online surplus auction is May 14-17

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced that the 2022 Monmouth County spring surplus auction will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 and continue through 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, with items closing at one-minute intervals, until the conclusion.

“With both the spring and fall surplus auctions online, the County is able to serve more participants and receive bids from other states which can generate more revenue for the County,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Department of Public Works and Engineering. “Conducting the auction online has also been extremely beneficial for the County, allowing us to cut down on labor costs.”

Surplus items from the County’s Fleet Services, Reclamation Center, Buildings and Grounds, Parks, Sheriff’s Office and Prosecutor’s Office will be sold.

Items for sale may be inspected between the hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, May 16 and Tuesday, May 17 by appointment only. To schedule an appointment at the Monmouth County Public Works & Engineering Complex at 250 Center Street, Freehold, contact Mark Pajor at 732-431-7290 ext. 7299.

Bidders may contact the Monmouth County Division of Fleet Services at 732-431-7830 or its representatives, Dennis Szostek, at ext. 4891 or Mark Pajor at ext. 7299 with any questions.

“The County began the online auctions in 2008, which to date, has generated over $2 million for the County which is a direct saving for taxpayers,” said Commissioner Nick DiRocco, liaison to the Department of Finance. “It also allows the County to sell vehicles and equipment it no longer needs, making the online auctions a win-win for the County and the public.”

Successful bidders will be able to pick up their item or items between Thursday, May 19 and Friday, May 20, except on weekends and holidays, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. by appointment only. Please contact:

Mark Pajor at 732-431-7290 ext. 7299 – for lot number series 200,300,400

Agent Neil Scully at 731-431-7160 ext. 2905 – for lot series 100

Successful bidders who do not pick up their items at the County’s Public Works Complex by 3 p.m. on Friday, May 20 will be liable for storage fees equal to 2% of the sale price per business day or $25.00 per business day, whichever is greater, until the merchandise is removed by the buyer, for up to 10 business days.

The auction will be conducted by the USGovBid/Auction Liquidation Services. A full list of the auction items, with pictures, descriptions, and terms of sale, will be posted on May 14 at www.usgovbid.com. All bidders must preregister with the auctioneer at www.govauctionlistservices.com.