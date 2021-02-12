Springsteen wouldn’t take breath test, court papers say

A federal court document says a park officer saw Bruce Springsteen take a shot of tequila and then get on his motorcycle before arresting him in November on suspicion of drunken driving. The statement of probable cause filed Thursday indicates the rocker told the officer he had done two shots in the previous 20 minutes but wouldn’t take a breath test. The officer at New Jersey’s Gateway National Recreation Area wrote that Springsteen “smelt strongly of alcohol” Nov. 14 and “had glassy eyes” and that there was an empty bottle of tequila. Springsteen hasn’t commented. His lawyer and publicist didn’t immediately comment Thursday.