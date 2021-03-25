State Officials Monitoring Social Media for “Maskless Shopping” Protest In Freehold

The New Jersey State Police are monitoring social media posts that are said to be organizing a protest at Freehold Raceway Mall.

At a press conference Wednesday Gov. Phil Murphy said, “Not only we are aware of this ridiculous flyer that’s gone around about mask-less shopping, but I am personally aware of it and extremely unhappy about it.”

The event is said to be organized by the Patriot Party of New Jersey. A flyer found on Twitter lists a specific time and meeting place.

State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan said, “At a time when businesses have been struggling, to put them in a position they may have to close their doors seemed hard to fathom for us.” State Police have yet to send guidance to local law enforcement on how to handle this situation.