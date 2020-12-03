State police recruit dies, lost consciousness in training

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey State Police recruit who lost consciousness during a training exercise has died. In a statement released Wednesday, the department says 27-year-old Lucas Homeijer of Boonton died Tuesday. He had been hospitalized in critical condition since the incident at the state police academy in Sea Girt. State police say the member of the 161st academy class “was engaged in an active countermeasures/boxing bout with a fellow classmate” on Nov. 25 when Homeijer lost consciousness. The state police say academy staff immediately stopped the exercise, rendered first aid, and contacted emergency medical services. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under review.