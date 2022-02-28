State probes shooting death by NJ sheriff’s office detective

PLAINSBORO, N.J. (AP) — State authorities are investigating the death of a man shot by a sheriff’s office detective in New Jersey earlier this month. The New Jersey attorney general’s office said Friday that a detective with the Middlesex County sheriff’s office shot and killed 45-year-old Atiba Lewis on Feb. 16 outside a Plainsboro home. Authorities said law enforcement officers including members of the sheriff’s office were outside the home when they encountered Lewis, and one officer discharged his service weapon. Lewis was pronounced dead about 40 minutes later at Princeton Hospital. Authorities said a knife was recovered near Lewis. No further information about the circumstances of the shooting was immediately released.