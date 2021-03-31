Straight-Line Winds To Blame For Hotel Roof Damage

The National Weather Service has ruled the cause of roof damage Sunday to a Neptune hotel is not a tornado. In a statement to NJ Advance Media the Weather Service said, “Based on an analysis of the damage, radar data, coordination with local emergency management and eyewitness accounts, it has been determined that all damage reports received so far were due to straight line winds.”

Those straight line winds are to blame for the damage to the roof at the America’s Best Value Inn located in Neptune.