Stroke Your Eco/Paddle for the Planet

Asbury Park-based Stroke Your Eco/Paddle for the Planet gets out onto local waterways by kayak, canoe or paddle board extracting anything from plastic bottles, to tires, barrels, furniture or whatever else presents itself that doesn’t belong. Through working with the clean communities, all items are properly disposed of to ensure a clean environment for the inhabitants of our beautiful lakes, rivers and oceans. The purpose behind this initiative is to help clean out the litter that makes up 60% of all pollution in our waterways. You can find out more about this group including their upcoming clean-up event at Deal Lake on November 12th: strokeyoureco.org

