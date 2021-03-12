Suit: Race a factor in death of Black man killed by trooper

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The family of a Black New York state man who was fatally shot by a New Jersey state trooper last year filed a lawsuit against the state in federal court on Thursday. It alleges race was a factor in the death on the Garden State Parkway of Maurice Gordon Jr. He was shot six times by a trooper, according to video released last year by the attorney general’s office, which is investigating the violence. The suit was brought by Gordon’s mother, Racquel Barrett, and his father, Maurice Gordon Sr., in U.S. District Court in Camden. A spokesperson for the attorney general’s criminal division said the case had not gone to a grand jury because of coronavirus precautions.