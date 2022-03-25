Supreme Court blocks NJ from leaving port watchdog

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily blocked the state of New Jersey from withdrawing from a bistate commission formed in the 1950s to investigate corruption at the New York region’s ports. The order released Thursday sided with the state of New York, which had petitioned the court this month to block New Jersey from leaving the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor. New Jersey had said it would withdraw by March 28. New York argued organized crime still had influence at the ports and that New Jersey can’t unilaterally withdraw from the commission. New Jersey claims the commission is outdated and has overregulated hiring at the port, leading to staffing shortages.