Supreme Court eyeing NJ bid to dissolve ports watchdog

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s attempt to withdraw from a bi-state commission that monitors corruption at the metropolitan New York port complex could get a hearing in the U.S. Supreme Court. The high court on Monday asked the acting U.S. solicitor general to weigh in on the dispute before it decides whether or not to hear the case. New Jersey has sought to dissolve the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor and hand over monitoring to the state police. The Commission sued and a federal judge blocked New Jersey’s attempt in 2019. But an appeals court disagreed and sided with the state last year.