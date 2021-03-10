Supreme Court sides with pregnant cop in discrimination suit

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s Supreme Court has ruled a police department’s policy covering pregnant women violated state law. Office Kathleen Delanoy alleged the Ocean Township police department’s maternity policy violated New Jersey’s Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, which took effect in 2014 and strengthened protections for pregnant women in the workplace. Delanoy said injured officers who sought lighter work assignments were treated more favorably than pregnant officers seeking the same accommodation. A trial court had initially sided with department, but an appeals court ruled in favor of Delanoy last year. Since Delanoy filed her suit, the police department has changed its policy.