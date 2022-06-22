Supreme Court to hear NY-NJ waterfront tiff, likely in ’23

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — It could be another year before the dispute between New York and New Jersey over the future of their joint port watchdog commission is resolved. The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday released a schedule for the two states to file legal arguments. The last deadline is in late November, indicating the high court wouldn’t hear the case until early 2023, and then rule months later. New Jersey has sought to withdraw from the bistate Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor formed in the 1950s to investigate corruption at the ports. In March, the Supreme Court sided with the state of New York, which had petitioned the court to block New Jersey from leaving.