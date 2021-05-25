Suspect arrested after deadly shooting at NJ birthday party

BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) — One person is under arrest following what authorities say was a targeted shooting at a birthday party in New Jersey that left two people dead and 12 injured. Speaking at a news conference in Bridgeton Monday, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Saturday’s shooting in Fairfield Township was not a random act of violence. However, Grewal did not discuss a motive. Authorities say 30-year-old Kevin Elliott and 25-year-old Asia Hester, both of Bridgeton, were killed. The dozen who were injured ranged in age from 19 to 35. Gov. Phil Murphy says some have been released from hospitals while others “continue to fight for their lives.” Authorities charged 36-year-old Kevin Dawkins with weapons offenses and more arrests were expected.