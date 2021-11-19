Suspect in New Jersey double homicide arrested in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say 33-year-old man sought in a double-homicide in New Jersey has been arrested in Arizona. The U.S. Marshals Service said members of an agency task force arrested Gabriel Vilorio-Jaquez on Wednesday at a Tucson apartment complex while he was walking his dog. A Marshals Service statement said Vilorio-Jaquez was sought on a Nov. 3 arrest warrant issued in Trenton in Mercer County where Vilorio-Jazquez is accused of first-degree murder in Oct. 29 shootings of two people. Vilorio-Jaquez was jailed while awaiting extradition back to New Jersey. It’s not clear whether he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.