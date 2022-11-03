Suspect in wounding of 2 Newark police officers apprehended

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have apprehended the suspect wanted in a shooting that wounded two Newark police officers as they sought to question him about a previous shooting. Authorities took 30-year-old Kendall Howard into custody Wednesday. They’ll discuss details about the apprehension during a news conference later in the day. Authorities say Howard opened fire on the officers in a parking lot outside an apartment building about a mile west of the city’s airport on Tuesday. The officers returned fire and the gunman fled into the building. The search for the suspect lasted for hours. The officers are stable at a nearby hospital. Howard is charged with attempted murder.