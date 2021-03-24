Suspect shot during undercover investigation in New Jersey

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — An undercover investigation involving the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives ended with a police shooting in New Jersey, officials said.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of a convenience store in Hamilton Township, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

Two federal agents were sitting in a car when one of them got out, prosecutors said. Jabree Johnson, 26, of Trenton, who was wearing a black mask, then entered the vehicle and pointed a handgun at the agent in the car and demanded money.

That agent threw a bundle of cash at Johnson and then fired shots at him, and Johnson returned fire as he fled the scene on foot, prosecutors said.

A short time later, Johnson arrived at Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton seeking treatment for his wounds, prosecutors said. The hospital notified Trenton police, and Johnson would only tell the responding officer the area where he said the shooting occurred.

However, authorities soon learned that no shootings had been reported in that area, and they also discovered Johnson had a large amount of cash with him. Johnson eventually was charged with attempted murder, robbery, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and weapons offenses, and it wasn’t known Tuesday if he’s retained an attorney.

Johnson remains hospitalized in stable condition. No other injuries were reported in the shooting.