Sweeney era atop NJ Senate ends with gov campaign on horizon

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s state Senate is beginning a new session this week without Senate President Steve Sweeney for the first timer in more than a decade. Sweeney, a Democrat, lost reelection to Republican Ed Durr in November, shocking his fellow lawmakers and sending state government into upheaval. Sweeney, an ironworker and union executive who’s shepherded major laws through the Legislature including a phased in $15 an hour minimum wage and recreational marijuana legalization, says he’s considering a possible run for governor in 2025.