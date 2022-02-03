Sweeney loses suit to get back on redistricting panel

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey judge has denied the former state Senate president’s request to be reinstated on the commission that will redraw legislative districts. Judge Robert Lougy denied former Senate President Steve Sweeney’s petition to be reinstated onto the Apportionment Commission in a brief order on Tuesday. The lawsuit came after Sweeney was booted from the commission last week. In an emailed statement Wednesday, Sweeney’s attorney said the former top lawmaker is weighing whether he might appeal. Attorney Bill Tambussi said the judge’s decision means that there will be no South Jersey Democratic representation on the commission.