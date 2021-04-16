Synagogue firebombers lose bid to reverse convictions

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — Two men convicted of firebombing synagogues and throwing a Molotov cocktail into a rabbi’s home have lost their bids to have their convictions thrown out. A state appeals court rejected numerous arguments by Aakash Dalal and Anthony Graziano, including that some evidence from a search of Dalal’s jail cell shouldn’t have been allowed in court. Graziano argued a confession to investigators after he’d spoken to his mother should have been suppressed, and also argued his sentence was excessive. The two were 19 when the attacks occurred in 2011. They were convicted in separate trials in 2016 and sentenced to 35 years in prison under state anti-terrorism laws.