Tash Neal – Something Ain’t Right

Tash Neal spoke about this latest release: “That’s what I love about the album and the album title…it’s such a statement,” he continues. “Whatever you have to face, it’s like, charge it to the game, man. I’m still here. I’m still living.” Celebrating life is especially meaningful to Neal after being involved in a horrific car accident in 2012 in his hometown of New York City that came very close to turning tragic. Neal, after spending the evening at a friend’s downtown studio, was heading home in a taxi when it was broadsided by an out-of-control drag racer. As a crowd of onlookers gathered, the singer and guitarist’s limp body was pulled from the totaled vehicle by medics using the Jaws of Life. Neal underwent brain surgery and had a piece of his skull removed and was then placed in a medically-induced coma. Friends and family were warned that Neal’s mental and physical capacities, not to mention his musical abilities, might be forever compromised indeed, at one point he came out of the coma paralyzed over half his body, only to be put back under again. But not long after waking up for good, Neal recalls looking over at his father, who had been keeping vigil by his bedside, and gesturing to an acoustic he had with him. “My dad gave me the guitar and I played a couple chords,” Neal says. “And I was like, All right, I’m good.’ For the first time since the accident I felt like myself again.” As a musician, Neal has been running this game for a decade now, with most of that time spent fronting New York City duo The London Souls and making a name for himself amongst fans and peers as one of rock’s most exciting and explosive singers and guitarists. Update: Tune in Thursday April 15 at 6pm when Tash visits with Jeff Raspe and plays a couple of songs live for us!

