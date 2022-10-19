Teacher of the Year Honored at Toms River Rally

New Jersey’s Teacher of the Year was honored at a pep-rally in Toms River Monday. Christine Giurtain was named “Teach of the Year” by the State Department of Education. She teaches high school in district and is the Director of Authentic Science Research at both Toms River North and South.

The Authentic Science Research program is a three-year elective program that allows students to pursue and conduct independent research on a specific science topic that interests them. As the director, she has guided student projects that have covered a range of topics, from the effects of fruit seed extracts on bacteria to bioengineering E. coli to studies of bees.