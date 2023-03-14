Teen Arts Festival Comes to Brookdale

The Festival will be held this Thursday and Friday.

An estimated two-thousand Monmouth County students from 22 schools along with independent entries will experience professional critiques in their artistic disciplines, fun and interactive cross-disciplinary workshops, peer performances, and exhibitions. It’s a welcoming environment for students to showcase their skills and hear valuable critiques from professional artists. In collaboration with Monmouth Art’s Creative Expressions Arts & Wellness program, the theme this year is Unzip Your Mind. Through workshops and activities participants will work creatively to “unzip” negative and overwhelming thoughts and feelings from our minds, allowing us all to realize what may be weighing us down.

More information can be found HERE.

