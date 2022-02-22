Teen in mall fight faults cops for handcuffing Black youth

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey teen involved in a mall fight says police were wrong to treat him differently than the other youth involved in the altercation, who is Black. Video posted online shows an officer tackling and handcuffing the Black 14-year-old, while another officer pushes the 15-year-old onto a couch but doesn’t restrain him. The incident has prompted an internal affairs investigation and calls for discipline of the officers. The older teen told NJ.com his mother is Colombian and his father is Pakistani. The Associated Press isn’t naming either youth because both are minors.