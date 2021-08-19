Tesla To Add A New “Store” In Eatontown

The former building for Fun Time America on Route 35 in Eatontown will have a new lease on life. Electric car company Tesla has been approved to use the spot for a car “store” on the JErsey Shore. Eatontown Mayor Anthony Talerico Jr. told the Asbury Park Press, “It’s exciting to see this investment in Eatontown. It’s great to see such a large building filled.”

At a zoning board meeting in May, an attorney for the property owners said that the lot will not have “a sea of inventory” like other car dealerships.

Tesla has stores in Lawrence Township, Springfield, the Mall at Short Hills, Westfield Garden State Plaza, and on Route 17 in Paramus.