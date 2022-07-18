The Afghan Whigs – The Getaway

From their inception in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1986, the Afghan Whigs have never played by the rules of convention. Against the plaid-and-grunge-shaded backdrop of the early to-mid-‘90s, the Whigs stood apart from their contemporaries by virtue of attiring in suits and being way more likely to slide on up into a Marvin Gaye groove than rehash a Black Sabbath riff. They stand apart still. Twenty-six years down the line, bands simply aren’t supposed to be making the most vaulting and thrilling music of their lives. Returning from an 11-year hiatus in 2012, the Whigs have brightened their canon with two more widely-acclaimed records digging yet deeper into the rich seam of their influences, ‘Do to the Beast’ (2014) and ‘In Spades’ (2017).

https://www.facebook.com/TheAfghanWhigsOfficial

https://theafghanwhigs.com/

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)

You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify