The BackPack Crew

There are so many groups in Monmouth and Ocean Counties that offer help to people in need. We here at 90.5 The Night feel it’s important to let our listeners know about them. Based out of the United Methodist Church in Red Bank, the Back Pack Crew’s mission is to provide children with food on the weekends when they do not have their school lunch to rely on. Spreading awareness about childhood hunger and inspiring others to start their own programs! They also believe that everybody needs a helping hand at some point in our journey of life. This program is completely anonymous with each receiving family being given an identifying number and getting the same backpack each week. Given out by the school nurse, each backpack has two options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner plus snacks. On Monday the kids return their empty backpacks to the nurse. The crew then picks them up to repeat the process. To find out more about the backpack crew, and how you can help, https://www.backpackcrew.org/