The Cadillac Three – Bridges

“This album is a science project…constantly moving in different directions,” says lead singer and guitarist, Jaren Johnston. The Cadillac Three‘s new album is a welcome interruption to the mundane and stress felt around the globe. Though not even logic can begin to explain the trio’s chemistry or how sounds of The Allman Brothers, James Brown and Waylon Jennings commingled with Queens of the Stone Age or production innovations of 80’s Funk and Hip Hop result in TABASCO AND SWEET TEA. TC3 has made amodern-meets-nostalgia record that evokes why parents in the 1950s did not want their kids to listen to Rock music, but why the grooves eventually took over to become the mainstream and is still a critical ingredient in anything considered badass. There is something boisterous, yet good-natured about TABASCO AND SWEET TEA’s freewheeling vibe that stems both from the skilled songcraft and many memorable instrumental moments. Jarenís gritty vocals explode over unpredictable guitar riffs as Kelby Ray pounds out taut yet voluptuous bass lines mixed withthe gnarly, syncopated rhythms of drummer Neil Mason.

