The Estate of Leonard Cohen Sells His Music Catalog

The estate of Leonard Cohen has sold the rights to 278 songs the late singer/songwriter had composed in his 60-year career. According to an article in Variety, that broke the story, Hipgnosis Song Management has acquired the song catalog of the inductee of both the Songwriters Hall Of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame.

The purchase includes 127 songs from Cohen’s Stranger Music catalog as well as 67 songs written by Cohen between 2001 and 2016.