The Hold Steady – Sideways Skull

“The Price of Progress is The Hold Steady’s 9th studio LP. As I sit to write this, I don’t have an exact vivid memory of when we started making it. This is largely because it was part of what has become the normal flow of our band’s life: we play shows, we write songs, we record them, we release them. Making this record was a logical extension of what being The Hold Steady means to us right now, and what we’ve done for a number of years now. Here’s what I know for sure: We got together in 2021 for two different sessions a few months apart. We worked with producer Josh Kaufman and engineer Dan Goodwin at The Clubhouse studio in Rhinebeck NY. All of this was comfortable- it was the same producer, engineer and studio as we had used on our previous two records. In fact, our last LP, Open Door Policy, was just months old when we first assembled to work on these songs. As per our normal working methods, I’d been getting song ideas from Tad, Franz and Steve. I’d write lyrics to them and then we’d work on the arrangements when the band was all together in person. The songs come together quickly at first, then Josh would help us dial in on some of the finer points on the floor before recording. During each session we recorded five or six songs. We worked hard but were relaxed. We stayed on site on the studio grounds, and there were barbecues and baseball games on the lawn outside the Clubhouse tracking room. By late 2021, our 9th LP was coming into focus.” – Craig Finn

