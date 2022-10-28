The HOPE Program at Allaire Community Farm

There are so many groups in our area that do good…groups like The HOPE Program at Allaire Community Farm.

HOPE Stands for HOPE Program (Harvesting Occupational and Personal Excellence). The HOPE Program strives to provide a meaningful, individualized and goal driven approach to support individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities as interns on our farm. The program was developed by a special education teacher and a speech language pathologist. The interns are an integral part of the farm. They engage in meaningful work that contributes to the running of the farm. Interns participate in daily farm work including: Animal Care Jobs, Gardening, Working in the Farm Market, and Creating and Assembling Products for the Farm.

More information HERE