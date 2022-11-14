The Jaws Of Brooklyn – Fever

The Jaws of Brooklyn formed when Zia Uddin-Drums, Paul Christofferson-Bass, Bryan Cohen-Guitar met singer Lindsay Love in Seattle during the height of the COVID pandemic in August 2020. They recorded a series of 60’s flavored Rock n’ Roll and Soul demos in Cohen’s basement, which included background vocal contributions from Black Pumas’ Lauren Cervantes and keyboards from Funky 2 Death’s Melissa Montalto. The demos caught the ear of Alabama Shakes keyboardist Ben Tanner and Fitz and the Tantrums and Lady Blackbird writer/producer Chris Seefried. In May of 2021, they traveled to Florence, Alabama – Sundrop Sound – and cut their debut record, The Shoals. Tanner agreed to produce the album, and Seefried agreed to co-write two tunes and produce the lead vocal on one of those tunes. Tanner played keys and Alabama Shakes/Brittney Howard vocalists Shanay Johnson and Karita Law added their voices for background vocals. The result is a slab of 60’s inspired Rock and Soul with lots of fun percussion and simple arrangements. The Jaws of Brooklyn released their debut album Shoals in July 2022 and with the addition of Dana Dysart on keys are playing all over the region.

