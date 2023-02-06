The New Pornographers – Really Really Light

Over the past 20 years, The New Pornographers have proven themselves one of the most excellent bands in indie rock. They’ve constantly offered new sonic surprises with every album, and Continue as a Guest is their greatest leap to date. The groupís ninth album and first for Merge establishes them alongside modern luminaries like Yo La Tengo and Superchunk when it comes to their ability to evolve while still retaining what made them so special in the first place. A dazzling and intriguing collection of songs that are truly built to last, Continue as a Guest finds bandleader A.C. Newman and his compatriots Neko Case, Kathryn Calder, John Collins, Todd Fancey, and Joe Seiders exploring fresh territory and shattering the barriers of their collective comfort zone. Newman began work on Continue as a Guest at his Woodstock, NY, home over the course of a year, after the band had just finished touring behind 2019ís In the Morse Code of Brake Lights. “I found myself for the first time thinking that it was really time for me to learn how to become a home-recording guy and I had all the time in the world to do it as well,” he recalls. “There was a lot of woodshedding. It was helpful to learn more about engineering and arranging. I still feel like a real novice at it, but Iím much better than I used to be.”

