The Pompidou, Paris’ temple of modern art, plans NJ branch

The Statue of Liberty could be getting some company from her native France. Officials on Friday announced a planned partnership between Paris’ Pompidou Center and New Jersey’s Jersey City to transform a gutted industrial building into a satellite museum in the heart of a transportation hub not far from where Lady Liberty stands in New York Harbor. While the French would provide the art and expertise for the planned museum, Jersey City would provide the cash. The mayor says the money could be raised through donations and by the creation of a special improvement district. The plan now goes to the City Council.