The Regrettes – Monday

The Regrettes share their new song, “Monday,” inspired by and written over the last year’s pandemic lockdown. The song comes alongside a video directed by Dillon Dowdell. Lydia Night shares of the video “The video introduces ‘Joy’ ñ a spooky pink character representing the false image of one’s ëperfect and ideal selfí which began to taunt me and I think many people in middle school. She will be an ongoing character and theme in music to come. We had a blast making it with some of our besties.” Watch the music video for “Monday” here.

“Monday” is their first new music since the release of their sophomore LP in 2019 which NPR Music proclaimed “a terrific culmination of a band that has been honing and perfecting their sound.” The band consists of lead singer and songwriter, Lydia Night, as well as Genessa Gariano (guitar), Brooke Dickson (bass) and Drew Thomsen (drums).

https://www.facebook.com/regrettes

https://www.theregrettes.com/

