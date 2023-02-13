Thee Sacred Souls – Love Is The Way

Thee Sacred Souls is a young soul band born out of the San Diego retro soul scene – recently released “Love Is The Way”available now digitally, and on vinyl as the b-side to the “Easier Said Than Done” physical 45 on Daptone Records. “Love is the Way” finds lead singer Josh Lane exploring love’s many stages with a sweet, soaring falsetto that has audiences swooning. “Love has no limits and it has no name, it has no gender and it has no creed,” Lane sings, with a Mayfield-esque warmth. “Love is the way. Whether its romantic love or love for your neighbor, it’s all love,” says lead singer Josh Lane. “Inspired by Toni & The Harts and the Stax sound, this uptempo B side will be sure to inspire a two step out of even the coldest of hearts.” Thee Sacred Souls released their self-titled debut album in August to raves. They have been a must-see band on tour, with sell-out shows in NYC, LA, the UK and Europe. Thee Sacred Souls were formed by Sal Samano and Alex Garcia when they were just 23 years old in Chula Vista CA, and inspired by everything from trailblazing East LA band Thee Midniters to Italian library music. They met Lane on Instagram, who was studying classical voice at the time. The band was rolling tape with Daptoneís Gabe Roth just three days after Roth saw one of their first gigs, in 2019. Their all-analog yet distinctly modern debut weaves together hints of Chicano, Philly, Chicago, Detroit and even Panama soul.

