There are so many groups in Monmouth and Ocean Counties that offer help to people in need.

We here at 90 point five feel it’s important to let our listeners know about them. Musicians on a Mission is a Red Bank-based organization that creates connections and inspires giving through music. They raise awareness and funds for local charitable organizations through planned musical events showcasing New Jersey performers. Musicians on a Mission brings together a passion for music with the joy of giving. Musicians on a Mission believe that it is important to make a difference in our community, and the ability to create music is not only a gift to the performer and the listener, but also a tool to make a difference in the world, starting with the most needy.

To find out more about Musicians on a mission, membership, events and their partners: