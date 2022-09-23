There are so many groups in Monmouth and Ocean Counties that offer help to people in need.

Groups like the Junior League of Monmouth County.

Founded in 1939, the Junior League of Monmouth County is a vibrant group of over 300 women with diverse backgrounds who are passionate about empowering and developing the potential in women through volunteering in the Monmouth and Ocean Counties community to make it an even better place to live. This is an organization committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving our community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. You can find out more about The Junior League of Monmouth County, Membership and how you can help JLMC.org.