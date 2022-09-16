There are so many groups in Monmouth and Ocean Counties that offer help to people in need. We here at 90 point five feel it’s important to let our listeners know about them.

These groups come in all shapes and sizes and range from units of national groups to home grown organizations like Point Pleasant Beach’s “Panthers Let’s Eat”. Panthers Let’s Eat is run by a group of parent volunteers. The mission of the group is to address food insecurity and the goal is to make sure that no child in all four of the Point Pleasant Boro Schools goes hungry. The group receives food and monetary donations from local residents and businesses, which help them provide families in their program with meals and snacks during school breaks. To find out more about Panthers Let’s Eat, and how you can help: Panthersletseat.org.



The groups you hear featured each Friday are suggested by listeners.