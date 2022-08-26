There are so many groups in Monmouth and Ocean Counties that offer help to people in need.

Calico Cat Thrift Shop, Cupboard and Pantry is far more than just a retail store. Run by Community Outreach Group Incorporated, and located on Kings Highway in Middletown, the shop sells new and used items to raise funds for groups helping the homeless and people in need. The Calico Cat Cupboard and Pantry offers food, clothing and household items, free of charge to individuals and families.

The group’s Emergency Assistance Fund offers one-time assistance to prevent homelessness and to alleviate some of the crisis related to low-income and poverty challenges. More information can be found HERE

