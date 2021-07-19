They’re not blown away by NJ’s offshore wind power plans

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (AP) — Not everyone is blown away by New Jersey’s rapidly growing offshore wind energy industry. Opposition to the wind turbines among coastal residents centers not only on how visible they’ll be from the shoreline, but on the unknown effects they could have on the ocean and the environment. New Jersey is moving aggressively to become a national leader in wind energy to help deal with climate change. And it’s about to enact a law taking away local control over how and where the power lines come ashore. Orsted, the Danish company building two of the three projects approved so far, says they’ll bring “countless” benefits.